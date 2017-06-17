Conman posing as Haryana minister held with four pistols, Rs 4 lakh

Zirakpur police have arrested a 45-year-old conman Parminder Singh Toor, 45, on the charges of duping people impersonating as a Haryana minister. His six accomplices, who were responsible for ‘creating the aura of a minister’ and gullible people who could be clients have also been arrested.

The police raided a Zirakpur resort on Friday and arrested the seven accused. From the spot, four .32 bore revolvers and Rs 4 lakh was recovered. Two cheques of Rs 10 lakh each were also recovered.

Toor, an undergraduate, of Naglan village district Fatehabad in Haryana, stayed at ATS Apartments in Derabassi. He used to move in a Range Rover with the six accomplices moving around in a Scorpio, complete with flashing lights, pilot flag and hooter siren. He claimed to be associated with Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi.

SAS Nagar SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal said "We have arrested the conman after getting a tip-off. He duped people by claiming to be well-connected. Investigation is on.”

The other six accused are Bunty Saini resident of Shivpuri colony of Derabassi, Gurmeet Singh of Moga, Aad Sach of Fazilka, Balwinder Singh of Amritsar, Barinder Singh of Kaithal, Haryana and Balwinder Singh Jhudge of Payal in Ludhiana. All have been remanded to judicial custody.

Gurmeet Singh and Aad Sach used to identify the people who could be duped in the name of a job or getting work done from the government. Both would approach the person concerned and fix a rate ( commission) for getting the work done. To create the impression of a VIP, the six other accused behaved as if they were the security men of Toor.

Accused roamed in Rs 50-lakh Range Rover

Toor used to move in a Range Rover car that costs around Rs 50 lakh with the apparently VIP number DBZ-1. He was accompanied by his accomplices in Scorpio PB 65 AF (T) 2112. To create the impression of power, Scorpio was used as the Pilot car. Toor employed private personnel as security guards, who were armed with pistols and carried wireless set.

Zirakpur SHO Bhagwant Singh said, “He used to dupe people on the pretext of giving jobs and getting government work done.” All six accused have been booked under Sections 419 cheating by impersonation, 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and 25/54/59 of the Arms Act.

What was recovered during raid

■ 4 revolver of . 32 bore .He could not produce the licence

■ Rs 4 lakh and some amount of foreign currency

■ Scorpio car PB 65 AF (T) 2112 fitted with flashing lights, hooters and flag of pilot car

■ 42 Cartridges

Modus Operandi

