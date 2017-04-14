Cop thrashed by bootleggers in Gurdaspur’s Kalanaur town

An assistant sub-inspector posted at Dostpur police post in Kalanaur was reportedly manhandled and his uniform torn by bootleggers at Chaura Khurd village on Thursday night.

The incident happened when a police team led by ASI Gobind Prasad went to Chaura Khurd village after getting a specific tip-off that some people were running an illegal distillery there. “When I tried to confiscate the equipment being used in the production of the hooch, three people manhandled me and tore my uniform,” said Prasad said in his complaint. Though, there six cops were accompanying the ASI, but they reportedly fled the spot as the bootleggers outnumbered them.

The accused have been identified as Jagir Chand, Mohinder Pal, Banarsi Dass, Tibbi Chand and some unidentified persons.

On the complaint of Prasad, a case under Sections 353 (using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the IPC and the Excise Act has been registered at the Kalanaur police station.

Gurdaspur SSP Bhupinderjeet Singh Virk rushed to the spot and sounded alert in the area.

It was the sixth such incident in the last one year when a cop had been beaten up by the anti-social elements.