Cops thrashed in Moga village, captured PO flees from custody

In yet another embarrassment for the district police, a three-member police team was thrashed by accomplices of a proclaimed offender (PO) after he was captured by the police at the infamous Daulewala village on Saturday.

Daulewala, 17 km from here, is notorious for drug peddling and police have been making repeated raids in the village.

The police got a tip-off that Bikkar Singh, a PO in a drug case, was coming to Daulewala village on a scooter.

A team from Daulewala police post, led by assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jaswinder Singh, started chasing him and nabbed him at the outskirts of the village.

“As soon as we nabbed him, Bikkar somehow managed to inform his accomplices about the arrest and a group carrying weapons, sticks and stones soon attacked the police team. Constable Gurdeep Singh sustained injuries on his head after a stone hit him,” Jasbir Singh, station house officer (SHO), Kot Isse Khan, said.

He said that the cops, in their defence, opened fire in which one of attackers, identified as Gursewak Singh, was injured while the others managed to flee along with Bikkar Singh.

Gursewak, who has not been arrested by the police yet, is undergoing treatment at the local civil hospital, sources said. Meanwhile, injured cop Gurdeep was referred to the Faridkot Medical College.

Dharamkot deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jasvir Singh said they are carrying out a search operation in the Daulewala village and police teams are conducting raids to nab the accused.

Meanwhile, the police have booked Bikkar Singh, Doggar Singh, Deban Singh and Gursewak Singh, all from Daulewala village, besides six unidentified miscreants.

The case has been registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 153 (wanton provocation with intent to cause riot), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and various sections of the Arms Act.

-May 07, 2017: A police team was attacked at Kot Isse Khan village when it raided a marriage palace to arrest three proclaimed offenders (POs). A group of miscreants hurled stones and attacked them with bats

-December 30, 2016: A police team, led by the then DSP Dharamkot Lakhvir Singh, attacked at Daulewala village.

-June 15, 2016: Around a dozen miscreants, including a woman, got drug peddler Baljit Singh Baba freed after thrashing a five-member police team which had gone to arrest him from Daulewala.

June 1, 2016: A police team from Fatehgarh Panjtoor, led by SHO Shiv Chand, was overpowered by villagers when it reached Daulewala to arrest proclaimed offender Tirlok Singh.