Court acquits, Rattandeep Singh, main accused in Sector-34 bomb blast case

A local court on Thursday acquitted Rattandeep Singh acquitted the main accused in the June 1999 bomb blast case outside the passport office in Sector 34, Chandigarh.

Recording his statement in the court on December 2, Rattandeep had claimed that he was not involved in the bomb blast.

He was facing trial under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosives Act.

The Punjab Police arrested him from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh in September 2014.

THE CASE

On June 30, 1999, a bomb blast took place in the parking area of the old passport office in Sector 34 at around 12:30 pm. Four people were injured in it.

Rattandeep was identified as he owned the scooter used for carrying the bomb. The police identified him after the chassis number and registration number of the scooter was intact.

The registration and licensing authority, Panipat, had registered the vehicle (HR-06-A-5079). On July 3, 1999, Rattandeep managed to escape from police custody in Jind, Haryana by opening fire.

It was alleged that he was trained in Pakistan by the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and was made head of a revived Khalistani group.

He hails from Rohar in Jind district of Haryana.

Apart from the bomb blast at the passport office, he also faces charges of planting improvised explosive device (IED) on the railway tracks on the Shahabad Markanda bridge in Kurukshetra district.He is also wanted in a case of recovery of arms and explosives in Jind.