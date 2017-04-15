Court grants bail to 48 of the 68 accused for unrest in Panjab University

A local court on Saturday granted bail to 48 of the 68 accused in the matter pertaining to violence by students of Panjab University as part of protest against fee hike.

Additional district and sessions judge JS Sidhu allowed the application for regular bail in the afternoon.The counsel of the accused had applied for regular bail on Wednesday. The bail application was filed through advocates AS Chahal, RS Bassi and Terminder Singh, who stated that free legal aid was being provided to the students.

They had submitted in the application that the students had been falsely implicated given that there was no evidence that those arrested were the ones who engaged in stone-pelting. Besides that, it was also stated that the modesty of the girl students had been violated during the police custody.