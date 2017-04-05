Court orders deptmental enquiry against Nabha jail superintendent

In what can be termed as yet another instance of shoddy probe and callous attitude of police officials during trials, the superintendent of New District Jail, Nabha, failed to produce a convict in court and furnished wrong information about the same. Taking serious note of the same, the court of civil judge (junior division) Karanvir Singh Maju, Chandigarh district courts, has ordered for a departmental enquiry against superintendent Gurjit Singh Brar.

The court has forwarded copy of the order to DGP, Punjab, Sector 9,Chandigarh and IGP, police headquarter, Sector 9, Chandigarh, for conducting inquiry of the jail by appointing an investigating officer. The matter will now come up for hearing on May 25 for furnishing of report on this enquiry. Brar has further been directed to be present in the court on the said date.

The matter pertains to a civil suit wherein a compromise had been effected between the parties and presence of one defendant Girdhari Lal for transfer of suit property, who had been convicted for life under Section 302 IPC and was detained in New District Jail, Nabha. After this, his production warrants were issued, but were sent back to the court of civil judge Karanvir Singh Maju with the report that Lal could not be produced before the court as his attendance was required for the same date before the Mohali court.

Despite summons, Brar failed to appear in the court. Lal stated in court that he was never produced before Mohali court by Brar and an application was also moved against Brar as it was pleaded that no case FIR was pending before the Mohali court. Brar was again summoned on March 28 when another superintendent of Open Jail, Nabha, Gurcharan Singh Dhaliwal, appeared on his behalf claiming that he had taken charge of New District Jail. He said that such misappropriate incident will not happen in future and that the report was an ‘involuntary typographical error’.

The court observed that ‘undoubtedly an offence is committed by officials of New District Jail, Nabha, during the tenure of superintendent Gurjit Singh Brar, which is punishable under Section 174 of IPC, for non-attendance in obedience to an order duly served and also under Section 177 of IPC for furnishing false information to the court.’