Crackdown on fake agents of ‘Beti Bachao’ cash incentives

The Punjab government on Saturday instructed all deputy commissioners and district police authorities to register first information reports (FIRs) against fraudulent agents selling fake forms of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ scheme to claim cash incentives.

An official spokesperson of the state government said taking cognisance of media reports alleging that some individuals and organisations are selling fake forms for the registration of beneficiaries of the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ scheme to claim the cash incentive of ₹2 lakh provided to girls under it.

“The social security, women and child development department has clearly specified that the scheme has no provision for individual cash component and it is not a direct benefit transfer scheme,” the spokesman said.

He said the social security department advised the people to be vigilant against such agents who were collecting money from innocent people under the garb of this scheme.

“It has also been advised that if anyone found selling the form, the matter must immediately be brought to the notice of district administration and department’s officials so that appropriate action could be taken against such anti-social elements,” he added. IANS