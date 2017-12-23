Cricket match in memory of veteran BCCI scorer Rakesh Sanghi on Sunday

Chandigarh Sports Journalist Association is organising a match in the memory of veteran BCCI scorer and journalist Rakesh Sanghi at Tau Lal Devi Stadium, Sector 3, Panchkula, on Sunday (11.30am).

The team of Chandigarh Sports Journalist Association will play a T20 match against the team of Panchkula District Cricket Association for Rakesh Sanghi Memorial Trophy.

A veteran scorer with 350 first class, 50 Test matches and over 100 ODIs under his belt, Sanghi was the North Zone statistician for BCCI.

Sanghi started scoring at the young age of 16 years and slowly graduated to Ranji matches and was a scorer when Haryana played their first Ranji trophy match in 1971. A journalist with over three decades of experience, Sanghi’s wife Madhu is also a qualified scorer.

He passed away last month.