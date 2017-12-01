Crimes against women: Punjab shows path, Haryana still a tough place for women

Punjab has recorded a decline in crime against women whereas the neighbouring state of Haryana, where the Centre’s Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, continues to remain a tough state for the women.

As per the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data (for 2016) released in New Delhi by Union home minister Rajnath Singh, Punjab ranks at number 24 in the country in crime against women, with a total of 5105 cases. On the other hand, Haryana is at the 6th spot with 9,839 cases.

An analysis of NCRB data of three years reveals that since 2014, Punjab has succeeded in curbing crime against women whereas Haryana shows an increasing trend.

In 2016, rape cases reported in Punjab decreased to 838 from 886 in 2015, the same has increased from 1070 to 1187 in Haryana.

The number of gangrapes witnessed in Haryana in 2016 is 191 as compared to 104 in 2015.

Haryana has witnessed a sharp increase in cases of rape against girl children as well. In 2016, 85 cases of rape were reported in Haryana where the victim was below the age of 12 years as compares to 35 such cases registered in 2015.

In Punjab, an increase of only three cases was witnessed from 33 to 36.

In Punjab, 1,208 cases of kidnapping were witnessed in 2016, whereas the number is 2,697 in Haryana.

As many as 1,860 cases of assault on women were registered in Haryana in 2016 whereas the figure is 1,025 in Punjab.

A total of 321 cases of stalking were registered in Haryana whereas in Punjab the figure is 111.

The cases of dowry harassment continue to remain a cause of concern for both the states. Punjab and Haryana witnessed 80 and 260 dowry deaths, respectively, in 2016.

CONVICTION RATE

Punjab is a way ahead than Haryana in conviction rate of crime against women, with a rate of 24.3% as compared to 13.4% of its neighbour.

“In Punjab, the move to open women police stations has paid dividends. Moreover, we have also strengthened our surveillance system, especially in the villages, where rural rapid response teams’s patrolling has increased. We have also launched various awareness drives to educate women against crime,” said an IG-rank officer from the crime wing of the Punjab Police.