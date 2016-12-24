Crisis deepens: Congress expels Chandermukhi Sharma for anti-party activities

Two days after he raised a banner of revolt to make the city Congress unit “Pawan Bansal-free”, former councillor and a Manish Tewari group loyalist, Chandermukhi Sharma, was expelled for anti-party activities on Friday.

This has triggered further chaos and crisis within the party in the wake of the humiliating defeat it faced in the municipal corporation elections recently. The party got just four seats while the BJP-SAD combine bagged 21 seats.

Former MP Pawan Kumar Bansal had come under fire with a few leaders belonging to the Tewari group demanding his ouster.

Now, party claims that Chandermukhi has been expelled while Manish Tewari claimed that the decision was ‘awkward’, maintaining that local party chief Pardeep Chhabra, who announced his expulsion, had already quit. On the other hand, Asha Kumari, in-charge of local party affairs, said Chhabra was well within his rights to expel Chandermukhi.

Chandermukhi, who was denied ticket in the civil body polls, said he had not got any notice.

In a meeting on Friday with party workers and candidates who had lost the MC elections, Pardeep Chhabra said Sharma had been expelled along with five others who had contested as independent candidates.

“It sounds quite awkward that a president who has resigned is expelling others. And if he had expelled Chandermukhi Sharma on December 15 (as claimed by Chhabra), then why nobody knew about it till date,” questioned Tewari.

Chandermukhi said, “I am fighting for the cause of Congress workers. I don’t know about any expulsion. I was never served any notice. Expulsion at this time when the party president has himself tendered resignation is against the party’s constitution. If Chhabra had expelled me on December 15, why was he quiet about it and what was the need to announce it today?”

However, party in-charge Asha Kumari said, “Chhabra continues to be the Chandigarh unit party president till his resignation is accepted. He can expel anyone. But as per the Congress constitution he has to serve notice prior to expelling anyone from the party. Even if it is a one day notice it is mandatory. “

Since the results, different factions are busy pointing fingers at each other and the candidates who lost are blaming the leaders and workers who worked against the party during the election.

Harmohinder Singh Lucky, who lost from ward 1 by a margin of 324 votes, blamed Chandermukhi, saying that he supported his brother Surajmukhi Sharma who contested as an independent from the ward and got more than 1,000 votes.