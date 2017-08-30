Curfew lifted, normalcy returns to Patiala; ban on rallies, protests and sloganeering continues

Peace and normalcy is back in the Patiala district, after the area remaining paralysed for the past five days, after the verdict again Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in rape cases last week. The district administration has lifted the curfew restrictions here on Tuesday morning, allowing people to open their commercial establishments, after August 24.

The government schools remained open across district, after a five-day shutdown due to the mayhem created following the verdict. However, many private schools in the district opted to declare a holiday on Tuesday as well, as a precautionary measure.

Huge rush was witnessed at banks, public service offices and markets. People heaved a sigh of relief after the telecom companies resumed internet services from 10:30am on Tuesday. Though the curfew has been lifted, Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) will remain impose in the district, prohibiting an assembly of more than four people in an area, till further orders.

“Section 144 will remain imposed as a precautionary measure. There will be a complete ban on holding public rallies, protests and sloganeering of any kind, till further orders,” said deputy commissioner Kumar Amit.

Meanwhile, the shopkeepers rued that their businesses was hit due to the complete shutdown in the past few days. “The losses to public property will be claimed from the dera properties, what about us? We have not earned a penny in these five days,” said Krishan Kumar, a grocery store owner at Gurbaksh Colony.

Gurmeet Singh, an auto-rickshaw driver said, it was difficult to make both ends meet as there were no local passengers. “I had to credit Rs 3,000 from a local money lender to purchase grocery, milk and vegetables,” he said. Amarjeet Singh, a petrol pump owner, said that the sales of petrol and diesel have come down to one-third of the normal sale.