Daily wagers double up as hoardings in SAS Nagar

Instead of going in for huge hoardings to seek votes, the Punjab Democratic Party (PDP) are making daily wagers hold the campaign material at busy light points in SAS Nagar.

The party has engaged around half a dozen such workers, who stand throughout the day at light points wearing its banners and mask of its candidate, Gurkirpal Singh Mann.

“We are paid Rs 500 to Rs 700 a day to stand at the light point,” said one of daily wagers, who did not wished to be named. The workers said after demonetisation they were not finding any work, so when they were offered money to stand at the light points to seek votes, readily agreed.

“Kaam mil nahi raha tha to yeh kya bura hai, sham to paisa to milta hai (I was finding no work elsewhere; here at least I get paid in the evening,” said a daily wager. “We are the real common man’s party. Instead of spending on huge banners, we are providing livelihood to these people. They will be campaigning for us till February 2,” said Mann, who is also the party president.

Mann, who is son of a former Punjab deputy inspector general of police, in his door-to-door campaigning is also giving a signed affidavit to the voters. “The affidavit gives the residents right to recall. In case I fail to fulfil the promises made to the residents, they can be seek my resignation,” he said.

The party has fielded candidates from four constituencies: SAS Nagar, Kharar, Anandpur Sahib and Chamkaur Sahib.

AAP VOLUNTEERS ALSO STAND AT LIGHT POINTS

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also making its volunteers stand at traffic light points in SAS Nagar. Wearing the AAP cap and holding a placard, they seek votes for the party stand at busy light points and seek vote.

The AAP is also using three-wheelers equipped with loud speakers, and so is the Congress. Playing jingles, these auto-rickshaws move around the city seeking votes.