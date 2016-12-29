Dalit activist Bant Singh performs at AAP Lambi rally

After joining the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) last weekend, the CPI (ML)-Liberation’s former star campaigner Bant Singh performed at the AAP rally here on Wednesday.

Bant sang the revolutionary leftist poet Sant Ram Udasi’s song on landless workers’ struggle against feudal landlords during the early post-independence era in Punjab. He has been singing similar songs of class repression and rebellion, during CPI (ML)-Liberation rallies and congregations of various landless peasantry groups and unions.

Meanwhile, Bant’s inclusion in the AAP has not gone down well with the party’s Mansa candidate, Nazar Singh Mansahia. He could be seen maintaining distance from the singer-activist during the rally on Wednesday.

Although Mansahia kept his reservations to himself, sources in the party said Bant was being seen as a “repulsive force” against rich farmers in Mansa.