Dalit body blocks traffic, demands reservation in recruitment of teaching staff at PAU

Demanding reservation in the recruitment of teaching staff at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), the members of Dr Ambedkar Shakti Dal locked the university gate number 2 (both entrance and exit gates) on Wednesday afternoon and later blocked the traffic on Ferozepur Road, leaving the commuters, students and university staff harassed.

It is said that the members had already announced their plan to lock the gates but no police force was deployed to stop them from doing so. Thus, harried visitors and students were forced to use other gates of the university.

Though, the security persons were present at both the sides but failed to stop the protesters from blocking the gates.

Members of Dr Ambedkar Shakti Dal locking gate number 2 of PAU in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Jagtinder Singh Grewal / HT Photo)

After locking the gates, nearly 30 members of the organisation blocked the traffic on Ferozepur Road and sat on dharna for nearly half-an-hour. The protesting members raised slogans against the state government and vice-chancellor of PAU.

After intervention by police, the protesters lifted dharna from the road but they continued to protest outside the locked gates of the university.

“As the officials concerned assured us to look into our demand of reservation in recruitment of teaching staff, we opened the gates. If our demand is not fulfilled, we will lock all the gates of the university next time,” said Ajay Chauhan, a member of the organisation.

Chauhan claimed that they have been staging protests outside the PAU gate number 2 for the last 30 days but the government and authorities have failed to pay any attention. He demanded the government to ensure reservation in the recruitment of teaching staff at PAU.

Sandeep Singh, a commuter, said it is sheer harassment as anyone can dare to block traffic to mark their protest. “Where were the policemen when these protesters came here to block the traffic? The protests should be marked in a democratic way,” he said.

A student of PAU said that everyone has a right to mark protest in a democratic way but the protesters should not create trouble for others. “It is the responsibility of the university authorities to take required steps in this regard as anyone can dare to lock the gates again,” he said.

Vice-chancellor BS Dhillon was not available for comment.

Earlier this year, the Congress leaders had staged protests and attempted to lock the offices of the municipal corporation and the district administration but heavy police force were deployed to stop them from locking the gates.