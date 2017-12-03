Dalit groom not allowed to ride ‘ghodi’, assaulted in Gurdaspur

The Punjab police in Gurdaspur have registered a case against four persons for allegedly beating up the groom, belonging the scheduled caste (SC) and members of the marriage party in Khuthi village under the Dorangla police station on Thursday.

Gurdaspur SSP HS Bhullar said on Sunday that the accused, including Pritpal Singh, Amritpal Singh, Amarinder Singh and Amandeep Singh, all of Khuthi village, have been booked under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 279 (rash driving for on a public way) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of IPC.

Bhullar said that deputy superintendent of police (headquarters) Baldev Singh has been entrusted to conduct an inquiry into the matter. However, no arrest has been made so far.

The accused reportedly assaulted bridegroom Baljinder Singh, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan and members of the marriage party over an issue as they were getting ready to leave for the bride’s place.

Meanwhile, the National Scheduled Castes Alliance president Paramjit Singh Kainth has intervened in the matter and spoke to the IG Border Range, Amritsar, Surinder Pal Singh Parmar, and got a case registered against the accused.

Kainth said on Saturday,”The incident is a prime example of the social boycott and social harassment that scheduled castes have to face, as the groom was not even allowed to ride a horse by upper caste assailants.”

He said, “The groom, his family members and even relatives were not spared. Women were attacked and many even lost their belongings. “ The SSP said that justice will be delivered to the victims of violence in this case.