Daughter’s murder: HC reserves order on Jagir Kaur’s plea for stay on conviction

A Punjab and Haryana high court bench on Thursday reserved its verdict on the plea of Bholath legislator Bibi Jagir Kaur, seeking a stay on her conviction in the case related to her daughter’s murder.

The division bench of justices AK Mittal and Ramendra Jain, reserved the judgment after arguments concluded from various parties. Kaur on Thursday, citing urgency, sought parity in terms of the Supreme Court granting stay on the conviction of another SAD leader, Sucha Singh Langah, fielded by the party from Dera Baba Nanak segment. Langah is a convict in a disproportionate assets case.

The court was told that petitioner Kaur might be fielded by her party for the assembly elections in Punjab. Hence, conviction be stayed.

Kaur’s conviction with sentencing of more than 2-year period makes her ineligible to contest the election as per the Representation of People Act, 1951. In November 2012, the high court admitted her appeal.

At present, the former SGPC chief is out on bail. It was in April 2000, the SAD leader’s daughter Harpreet Kaur had died under mysterious circumstances.

Later, an inquiry conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on the high court’s direction, found Bibi Jagir Kaur’s involvement. In 2012, she was convicted on various counts — forcible abortion, wrongful confinement, abduction and criminal conspiracy — except murder.