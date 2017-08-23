Day after murder ‘confession’, gangster Garcha flaunts photos with Punjab CM Amarinder, Sukhbir Badal on Facebook

In a bid to flaunt his political connections, Gurjot Garcha, the key accused in the murder of former Khanna village sarpanch Manminder Singh alias Mindi, has posted his photographs with Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal on social networking site Facebook.

Two unidentified persons had gunned down Mindi (4), the brother of slain gangster Rupinder Gandhi on Sunday morning. The police have booked Garcha, in his late twenties, and his accomplices in this connection.

Both the pictures of Garcha, who is currently in Canada, has posted are more than one year old, it has been learnt. The photo with Amarinder is of some function at a time when the Congress was not in power in Punjab while the one he shared with former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Badal is a selfie.

Gangster Gurjot Singh Garcha taking a selfie with former Punjab deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal. (HT File)

Garcha on Tuesday posted another Facebook post claiming that Rinda Sandhu has murdered Mindi for sake of their friendship and he has not paid Rinda anything for it. He also claimed that Rinda has executed 14 murders and the latter could do anything for their friendship.

Garcha’s frequent posts have triggered wars of words on social media. Mindi’s followers have been challenging him to come back to Punjab and have threatened to kill him.

In his first post which surfaced on Monday, a day after Mindi’s murder, Garcha had taken responsibility for the killing. He claimed that he along with Rinda killed Mindi.

Khanna police have been carrying outs raids to arrest Garcha’s accomplices. Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navjot Singh Mahal said they will initiate procedure to bring Garcha back to Punjab. He said the procedure is lengthy, but they will pursue it.

Garcha, who is from Dhandari area in Ludhiana, went to Canada six months back as he is married to a Canadian citizen.

Mindi’s family has not cremated his body yet as they have been waiting for his sister to arrive from the US. She is expected arrive on Wednesday.