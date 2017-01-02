Day after protest at Cheema’s residence in Chandigarh, 33 wannabe ETT teachers held

A day after over 100 wannabe Elementary Teacher Training (ETT) teachers gheraoed government accommodation of Punjab education minister Daljit Singh Cheema in Sector 39,Chandigarh, 33 teachers, including 12 women, were arrested on Sunday.

They were arrested following the complaint of the minister accusing teachers of trespassing.

Cheema protested against police inaction against the teachers that entered his residence. Cheema protested at Raj Bhawan and demanded to meet the governor late night on Saturday. Tajender Singh Luthra,UT inspector general police (IGP), reached the spot on Saturday night after Cheema reached Raj Bhawan.

Read more

Sources said, “It was after IGP’s intervention that Cheema agreed to meet a panel of four teachers. The protest was peaceful. Police didn’t want to take any chance initially as incidents of teachers setting themselves ablaze, climbing the towers were reported recently. Teachers were arrested post Cheema’s complaint.”

The teachers alleged that after Deepak Kumar, the wannabe ETT, who came down from a 110-feet tower in Sector 3, Chandigarh, after 51 days of protest on December 24, the education department is yet to give recruitment letters to teachers coming under the backward category.

A union leader said that despite the high court orders, state government is yet to give postings to 328 candidates under BC category.

Deepak was handed over his job letter stating that he has been posted in Tarn Taran on contractual basis at a salary of Rs 10,400 and his joining date was December 26, 2016.

A case under Sections 448 (Punishment for house-trespass), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Sector 39 police station.