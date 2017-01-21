Day after support to BJP, Shiv Lal Doda stays in fray from Abohar!

Liquor baron Shiv Lal Doda, alias Sholly, and his nephew, Amit Doda, who are in jail in a murder case, failed to withdraw their nomination papers from Abohar segment in Fazilka district by the Saturday deadline. Thus, despite having declared support to the BJP candidate, both remain on the EVM. While Amit has been given AC as symbol, Sholly has been allotted bucket.

“Ashok Ahuja, political agent of Shiv Lal Doda and Amit, came to withdraw nomination papers of the duo but he was not authorised for it,” said SDM Jaspreet Singh, who is the returning officer.

Shiv Lal Doda’s name still exist in the final list of candidates released by the Returning Officer.

On Friday, Doda through his aide and SAD circle president Ashok Ahuja, besides others, had pledged support to BJP’s Arun Narang. Doda’s support to Narang was expected to reduce the division of votes in 60,000-strong Arora community in Abohar.

In 2012, Doda, who owed allegiance to the SAD, had secured more than 45,000 votes, but lost to Congress’ Sunil Jakhar by 9,788 votes, while BJP nominee Vijay Laxmi Bhadoo was third and lost her deposit. Narang and Ahuja could not be contacted.