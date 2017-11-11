Day after three gangsters booked for murder of Hindu leader, mother of co-accused held for sheltering killers

A day after three gangsters were booked for killing the right-wing outfit Hindu Sangharsh Sena’s district president, Vipan Sharma, police on Friday have arrested Saraj Singh Mintoo’s mother — Sukhraj Kaur — for allegedly sheltering gangsters Shubham Singh and Dharminder Singh along with her son and the fourth accused.

With the arrest of Sukhraj, it was revealed that Saraj had contacted her through WhatsApp using an Abu Dhabi number. The police said that according to the last mobile tower location, the accused had moved towards Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.

“Sukhraj didn’t reveal the location of Saraj claiming that he never told her about the crime and his location,” said an investigating officer.

It was learnt that Sukhraj had reportedly sheltered numerous gangsters in the past too at her residence in Amritsar’s Sultanwind.

Police, according to the sources, have rounded up more relatives and colleagues of the accused in a bid to trace their whereabouts. The police teams have been raiding all possible hideouts of the accused gangsters in various parts of Punjab and the adjoining states.

The police investigation has so far hinted at personal enmity behind the murder.

Both Shubham and Saraj had allegedly shot the victim dead while Dharminder along with another accomplice waited for the assailants at a safer distance.

According to sources, Vipan was close to another gangster who had allegedly killed Shubham’s father.

After a meeting with Amritsar commissioner of police on Friday morning, Punjab director general of police Suresh Arora had said, “We have vital clues as the three accused have already been booked. Now efforts are on to trace them. In order to make people aware about these dreaded gangsters, we have pasted their posters at all key points in the district, including toll plazas.”