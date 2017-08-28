Day of judgement: 5 things to know about Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

A CBI court in Panchkula has held Dera Sach Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim guilty of raping two of his former followers. The controversial self-styled spiritual leader’s followers went on a rampage after the verdict was announced, leading security forces to disperse crowds with lathi charge and tear gas.

Here are 5 things to know about the larger-than-life baba:

1. Only child of landlord

Gurmeet Singh was born at Gurusar Modia village in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district on August 15, 1967, to an agriculturist. The only child, Gurmeet helped his father in the farm in his early years. He would accompany his father to the Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa.

2. Annointed successor at 23

When Gurmeet was seven, he was picked out by then dera head Shah Satnam Singh and anointed Ram Rahim. Sixteen years later in 1990, Satnam Singh invited his followers for a grand satsang (gathering) where he declared Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh his successor.

3. Three daughters, including one adopted, and a son

The dera chief, who completed his high school, is married to Harjeet Kaur. They have two daughters, Charanpreet and Amanpreet, both of who are married, and a son, Jasmeet. Jasmeet is married to a former Congress MLA Harminder Jassi’s daughter, Husanmeet Kaur (now Insan). He adopted a follower as daughter and named her Honeypreet Insan. She has been the heroine in his ‘Messenger of God’ films.

4. Baba of bling

Unlike regular godmen, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is fond of bling and is a curious blend of reel and real. He loves to flaunt flashy mobikes and cars.

5. Power-packed introduction

His Twitter profile introduces him as a “Spiritual saint/philanthropist/versatile singer/allrounder sportsperson/film director/actor/art director/music director/writer/lyricist/autobiographer/DOP (director of photography). His website says he’s a feminist and a scientist.