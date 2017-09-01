Day-to-day trial begins: 10-year-old, her mother give testimonies

The 10-year-old rape survivor, who had recently delivered a baby girl, along with her mother on Thursday recorded their testimonies before the local court as the day-to-day trial began in the rape case. However, the contents are not yet known.

A local court on Wednesday had framed charges against the maternal uncle of the rape survivor under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The rape came to light after she complained of stomach ache. The doctor confirmed that the minor girl was pregnant. After getting details from the girl child, the mother who is the complainant in the case, allegedly came to know that it’s the maternal uncle who had committed the crime. The police said the accused had raped the girl six to seven times. The accused is a native of Nepal and used to stay in Sector 37 where his sister (mother of 10-year-old) used to stay.

The rape survivor on August 17 had delivered a baby girl after the Supreme Court had dismissed plea seeking medical termination of pregnancy. The rape survivor’s family had given up the custody of the newborn who is presently in Ashiana, a children’s home in Sector 15. The police are yet to submit the DNA test report of the accused and the child.