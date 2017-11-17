Debt trap: A decade after farmer’s suicide, two sons end lives

Tragedy struck Karnail Kaur, 58, when her two sons committed suicide by jumping into the Bhakra canal.

Farmers Roop Singh, 40 and his younger brother Basant Singh, 32, residents of Zarkhela Kheri village in Fatehgarh Sahib, were under debt. Their father Avtar Singh too had committed suicide in 2008 due to farm debt.

Recent study of Punjabi University has revealed that small and marginal farmers are more prone to suicides.

While Roop’s body was recovered from Mansa, police are looking Basant’s body.

“On November 6, Roop made a phone call and said they are going where there had gone. I asked them to not to take any drastic step, but he said they can’t bear the pressure to repay loan. After a few minutes, he switched off the phone,” said inconsolable Kaur.

While Bansat was unmarried, Roop is survived by his wife and a 15-year-old daughter.

Sub-inspector Amrik Singh said the brothers were having 2.5 acres of land and were cultivating 30 acres on contract. They were unable to repay the loan and contract amount due to poor yield.