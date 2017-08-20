Debt waiver protest: Angry farmers foil police plan, gherao Navjot Sidhu’s residence

Despite the police attempt to foil the protesting farmer’s bid to approach local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu’s residence, the farmers gheraoed his residence for two hours here on Saturday.

Upping their ante over the debt waiver issue, farmers owing allegiance to Kisan Sangharsh Committee (KSC) were led by Satnam Singh Pannu during the protest.

The agitating farmers led by KSC leader Sarwan Singh Pandher gathered near Hartej Hospital on Ajnala road from where they left for Sidhu’s residence situated at Holy City Enclave, on tractor-trailers.The police officials had installed barricades few yards away from the minister’s residence to restrain the movement of farmers.

The protesters who were in large number defied the barricades and kept on marching ahead. Police officials present on the spot allowed the protesters to go ahead on the condition that they will demonstrate peacefully. The protesters sat on dharna outside Sidhu’s residence and shouted slogans against the minister and Punjab chief minister (CM) Captain Amarinder Singh for failing to deliver their poll promises including debt waiver.

Following which Sidhu’s wife and former Punjab chief parliamentary secretary Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu came out to negotiate with the protesters. She asked the farmers to take up the matter with the local bodies minister and get their issues resolved at the earliest. The farmers ended their protest after being pacified by her. They also submitted a memorandum to Kaur.

Apart from Amritsar district,the Kisan Sangharsh Committee members also gheraoed houses of ministers and Congress MLAs inTarn Taran, Gurdaspur, Ferozpur, Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala to press their demands .

Pertinently, the organisation activists also gathered outside Tarn Taran MLA Dharambir Agnihotri’s residence. The organisation holds considerable sway in the area. The activists also burnt CM’s effigy at different places in the border district.