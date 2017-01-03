December was warmest month in seven years in Chandigarh

With 2017 beginning with the warmest day in the city for 17 years, it has now emerged that December 2016 was the warmest month since 2010. The average maximum temperature for the month was 23.5°C and the minimum was 8.9°C. The normal expected temperatures of December are 18.1°C and 7.4°C.

The weatherman has said that little rain, shallow fog, the delay in arrival of western disturbances has led to the warmer December. The trend has been on for seven years.

Surender Paul, director, meteorological department said, “We have hardly received any rain these winters. Apart from light rain in September, the last four months have been dry. No rains, no western disturbances and little fog has meant that these winters have been warmer.”

Over the past four months, it only rained 32.8mm in September and 16mm rain in December.

“Apart from these, constant increase in the vehicular traffic, pollution caused by construction activities are some factors that have impacted the weather,” he said.

The night temperature this year was more than 2013 and 2014, which recorded 4.2 degree and 5.6 degree.

Light rain predicted tomorrow

The weather department has predicted colder days ahead. “It will remain dry for the next 36 hours and then the weather will change with cloudy skies here to stay. Light rain is also a possibility, as we expect western disturbances to hit on January 4,” said Paul.

“The minimum temperature will rise till the arrival of western disturbances and will dip after the rain. The maximum temperature will remain stable for the next 36 hours and then it will start declining,” Paul added.