Defamation case: Nothing can save Kejriwal and other leaders from jail, says Majithia

Former minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) general secretary Bikram Singh Majithia said that truth will prevail in the criminal defamation case filed by him against AAP convener and Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal and two other AAP leaders, Sanjay Singh and Ashish Khetan . In a press release the minister said that no amount of lying and double-faced statements can save the trio from a jail term.

Majithia alleged that the Delhi CM is now trying to change statements now. “The AAP leaders who make allegations against me outside the court are quick to change their stance inside,” he said.

Majithia was talking to reporters after the court hearing here. The next for hearing has been fixed as September 28 by the local court. Majithia said that he had requested the court to speed up the process. “I appealed to the court after reading AAP leader’s statements that such cases took long to reach to conclusion.”

“I am in favour of a speedy trial as I have complete faith in the judiciary. I will expose the web of lies and deceit of the AAP leaders,” he said. Majithia had filed a defamation case after the AAP leaders had accused Majithia in a drug issue.

Onus on Captain

Majithia said that the state is in crisis concerning the law and order situation and the onus is on chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh to correct the things.

Commenting on the Gurdaspur incident where Akal Takht jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh was stopped by the police few days back, Majithia said that the Akali Dal will not tolerate interference in religion and SAD chief Sukhbir Badal will soon meet Majha leaders in this regard.