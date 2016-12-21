Defying demonetisation doomsayers, BJP-SAD sweeps Chandigarh MC elections

Defying the predictions on negative impact of demonetisation, the BJPShiromani Akali Dal combine registered a stunning win in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) elections on Tuesday by bagging 21 seats in the 26-member House.

The victory, in the run up to high-stake Punjab assembly polls due early next year, came as a morale booster for the ruling partners locked in a grim fight against Congress and Aam Aadmi Party.

While BJP picked up 20 seats, Akalis and an independent won one each. Congress was reduced to four, its second-worst showing in the Chandigarh civic polls since 1996.

It was the first electoral test for the BJP and Congress since the Narendra Modi government declared demonetisation on November 8.

The BJP focused on local issues and even roped in top party leaders including chief ministers of Haryana and Uttarakhand in its communityspecific campaign interwoven with local issue.

Congress, in contrast, harped majorly on the cash crunch, hoping to cash in on the inconvenience that people faced following the Modi move. But, it’s strategy came a cropper.

Buoyed by a landslide victory, the BJP called it a positive vote for demonetisation.“People have voted for development and demonetisation,” says BJP mayor Arun Sood who notched up an easy win.