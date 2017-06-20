Delhi-Lahore bus meets with minor accident in Punjab

The ‘Sada-e-Sarhad’ bus, which runs between India and Pakistan, met with an accident near village Jahankhela in Fatehgarh Sahib on the GT road today, police said.

Police said that due to rain the road was wet and when the driver applied breaks the bus skidded, hitting the escort vehicle.

The policemen, who were sitting in the escort vehicle, received minor injuries. They were discharged after being administered first aid at the civil hospital in Rajpura, they said.

The bus, which runs between Delhi and Lahore, later resumed it’s journey, police said.