Delhi model will be replicated in Punjab if AAP wins: Sisodia

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will replicate the Delhi model of development in Punjab in education and health sectors by setting up mohalla clinics and improving the standard of education if voted to power in the assembly polls, its leader and Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

Sisodia said quality medical facilities will be provided to people in Punjab through mohalla clinics as has already been done in Delhi.

He said if the party forms the government in the state after the assembly polls on February 4, it will work to improve the standard of education in government-run schools and ensure students from poor sections of society get enrolled.

Addressing a rally in Banga near Nawanshahr, he said to implement those initiatives, funds will be made available by ending corruption and increasing revenue earnings of Punjab.

The AAP government in Delhi has set up mohalla clinics as the first part of a three-tier healthcare model. These mohalla clinics provide immediate consultation and are equipped to conduct tests and initial diagnosis. AAP now claims that it will replicate the same model in Punjab if the party is voted to power in the state.

Sisodia also said a comprehensive policy for development of sports will be formulated to wean the youth away from drugs - an issue that has recently dominated the headlines.

The deputy chief minister of Delhi promised to introduce and improve some other initiatives such as enhancing compensation to farmers in cases of loss of crops.

“Let February 4, the polling day in Punjab, be a day for opting for a bright future for the state,” he said.

Two days after he urged the people of Punjab to vote believing they were voting for Arvind Kejriwal as chief minister and later Kejriwal clarifying he would stay put in Delhi, Sisodia said the chief minister will be from Punjab but Kejriwal would ensure all poll promises made by the party are fulfilled.

