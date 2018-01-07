Delhi woman who duped 35 Haryana bachelors surrenders in court

A Delhi-based woman who had duped 35 bachelors from Haryana on the pretext of finding them beautiful brides for marriage has surrendered in a Sonepat court.

The accused, Anita of Narela in Delhi, has been sent to five-day police remand to recover around ₹30 lakh collected from the men.

Anita had pulled a painful stunt to make quick buck by targeting bachelors wanting to get married. She, along with her aides, had promised 35 men across Haryana to get them brides to marry in a mass-wedding function on December 27.

For the same, she had collected ₹45,000 to ₹60,000 from each man.

The bachelors were asked to assemble at Kharkhoda town in Sonepat, from where they were told a bus would take them to their wedding destination.

However, when all the men had gathered at Kharkhoda on December 27, they were shocked to find that Anita had run away with their money.

The men and their family members had then lodged a case against Anita. She and two others were booked under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and fraud) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).