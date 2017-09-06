Dengue sting gets sharper, 457 cases reported in Punjab

The dreaded dengue is gradually spreading its tentacles in Punjab, with the total number of cases in the state mounting to 457, including 42 reported on Tuesday.

Mohali is the worst-affected district with 104 dengue cases, followed by Kapurthala 77 and Pathankot 72.

Among other districts coming in the grip of the vector-borne disease, Hoshiarpur has witnessed 50 cases and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshahr) 33.

In Patiala, hometown of health minister Brahm Mohindra, dengue has affected 17 people so far. Gurdaspur and Ropar districts have witnessed 15 and 14 dengue cases, respectively.

Meanwhile, the districts of Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Amritsar have relatively recorded low incidence of the disease, with 7, 8 and 9 cases, respectively.

The effective anti-dengue drive in these districts by health officials has reportedly helped in controlling the spread of the disease. Last year, around 580 positive cases were reported in Jalandhar alone.

The health department observes Friday as a ‘dry day’ when its teams go to different areas and challans are issued to residents if larvae of Aedes aegypti mosquito, which causes dengue, at their houses and other establishments.

Private health centres fleecing

An official said private clinics are fleecing the patients by charging hefty fees for the treatment of dengue.

He said a patient is needed to be admitted in a hospital after the platelet count in the body goes below 10,000. However, private practitioners exploit the patients and tell them to arrange platelets even when their number is 50,000. They also start dengue treatment without confirming the disease.

In most cases, paracetamol tablets are given to control the fever and high-liquid intake is recommended.

He also said that there will be a dip in dengue cases as the temperature falls in the coming days.

Transmission

Dengue is transmitted through the bite of Aedes aegypti mosquito, which usually targets its victims in the morning. This mosquito breeds in refrigerator trays, desert coolers, water storage containers, abandoned tyres, overhead tanks and other places where water get collected or is stored.

Symptoms

A severe headache, pain behind the eyes and in muscles and joints are symptoms of the disease.

Precautions

-All water storage containers should be kept covered

-Old tyres, broken pots, crockery etc. should be removed from houses

-Wear full-sleeve shirts to avoid mosquito bites

-Put insecticides, petrol or kerosene once a week in coolers or other places where water get collected