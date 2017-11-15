Dengue cases cross 1,000 mark in Chandigarh; no death reported

Despite UT health department’s tall claims of its efforts to check dengue, the total number of dengue cases has crossed the 1,000 mark in Chandigarh.

This year, there have been 1,020 dengue cases in the city so far. The figure was 1,246 last year. A total of 18 challans and 7,000 notices were also issued.

However, there has been no dengue-related death in the city so far. In its defence, the health department has refused to should the responsibility and instead blame city residents of being “non-cooperative” in ensuring cleanliness.

With 325 dengue cases, Manimajra has been the worst-affected part of the city this year. It was followed by Burail village in Sector 45 which had 80 cases. Last year too, Manimajra was the worst-affected part of the city. Besides these, dengues cases were also reported in large numbers from Daddu Majra, Dhanas and Maloya.

Speaking about dengue cases in the city, Dr Gaurav Aggarwal, anti-malaria officer of Chandigarh, said, “A large number of migratory people live in these areas. Despite being aware about the preventive measures, they don’t cooperate. Uncovered water tanks and uncleaned water coolers act as breeding grounds for mosquito.”

He added that in April, the department had started awareness activities and fogging. “This was three months prior to the mosquito breeding season,” he said.

When asked why the efforts did not bear desired results, he said, “There was little cooperation from the people. There was no community participation.”

‘Will work from Jan to check dengue in 2018’

Speaking about the strategy for the next year, Dr G Dewan, director of health services, Chandigarh, said, “In 2018, we will start the preventive measures from January itself. A list of areas will be made where there are chances of water storage (mosquito breeding site) and the water leakage points will also be noted.”

He added that the department will rope-in schools so that students are educated about dengue and ways to prevent it. “The aim is to aware people before the dengue season,” he said.