Dense fog: Flight operations disturbed at Amritsar International airport

punjab Updated: Dec 30, 2016 12:25 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
No flight had landed or departed at the time of writing due the heavy blanket of fog. (HT Representative Image)

Dense fog on Friday morning affected the arrival and departure of flights from Sri Guru Ramdass Jee International Airport, Amritsar.

No flight had landed or departed at the time of writing due the heavy blanket of fog.

The flights delayed included domestic and International flights; Amritsar bound New Delhi-Amritsar Air India flight was delayed by eight hours while Dubai –Amritsar spice jet was unable to land at its scheduled time.

While Turkmenistan Airlines from Amritsar bound to Ashgabat could not take off from the Amritsar Airport at its scheduled time.

Airport authorities said around 10 flights early morning were delayed. As of now, the flights for afternoon are said to be on time.

<