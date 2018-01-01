 Dense fog, intense cold slow down life in Punjab, Haryana | punjab | Hindustan Times
Dense fog, intense cold slow down life in Punjab, Haryana

At 2.5 degrees Celsius, Bathinda was the coldest place in Punjab.

punjab Updated: Jan 01, 2018 15:02 IST
A devotee offering prayer at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Monday.
A devotee offering prayer at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Life moved at a snail’s pace in Haryana and Punjab as visibility levels dipped drastically, touching the zero mark at many places due to heavy fog.

Officials said some trains were delayed and flight operations were affected due to fog.

Intense cold conditions added to the discomfiture. Hisar in Haryana quivered at 1.6 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal limits, a MeT department official said.

He said it was the season’s coldest night in the city.

Narnaul had a low of 3.6 degrees Celsius, Sirsa 5.8, Karnal 8.4, Rohtak 7.1, Bhiwani 7.4.

Chandigarh’s minimum was 8.2 degrees Celsius.

At 2.5 degrees Celsius, Bathinda was the coldest place in Punjab. Adampur shivered at 2.8 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana (4.2) and Faridkot (4), too, reeled under piercing cold. Halwara had a low of 4.9, Amritsar 5, Pathankot 6.4 and Gurdaspur 6.1.

