Dense fog, low visibility hit Chandigarh airport again

Dense fog and low visibility suspended operations at the Chandigarh International Airport for the sixth consecutive day on Saturday.

As per airport officials, runway visibility was below 200 metre, grossly inadequate for landings and take offs.

“Operations will not resume till runway visibility range does not increase to 1,000 metre. We are expecting this to happen by afternoon as has been the case since January 1,” an airport spokesperson said. Many airlines have already rescheduled their morning flights in wake of prevailing weather conditions.

Jet Airways has rescheduled timings of three flights. For instance, the flights to Delhi (Supposed to depart from Chandigarh at 10am and 11 am) have been postponed to 12.40 pm and 1.10 pm.

Jet’s Jaipur flight will depart at 1.50 pm. Spicejet, too, has rescheduled its Delhi flight (supposed to depart at 8.40 am) to 2.15 pm.

“The new timings will be applicable till Saturday and it may be extended if the weather condition does not improve,” said an official. Indigo’s 8 am Delhi flight is already laying cancelled since Friday.