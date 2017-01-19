Dense fog throws normal life out of gear in Ludhiana

A thick blanket of fog that engulfed the city on Wednesday morning threw life out of gear. It not only intensified the chill but also caused low visibility on roads, hitting the traffic across the city.

According to Punjab Agricultural University’s (PAU) school of climate change and agricultural meteorology, on Wednesday minimum temperature was 4.4 degrees while the maximum was 13.4 degrees and according to the forecast, on Thursday too weather is expected to be the same. When it comes to forecasting of Chandigarh’s meteorological centre, foggy conditions will continue till January 24 with minimum and maximum temperature varying between 4 and 15 degrees.

In the rural areas, the dense fog delayed buses from different villages to reach the city in time. Many also complained that they failed to report to their work on time due to fog and commuting too turned out to be a risky affair. Milkmen from various rural pockets, who usually deliver milk at different houses by 9am, were also hit by a poor visibility.

“Cold weather along with fog has made life hard. It is unsafe for me to reach the city on time on my bicycle to deliver milk, but someone rarely understands our plight during winters,” said Satnam Singh, a milkman and a farmer of Gill village.

Ranjit Singh, a general manager of the local bus stand, said, “From villages, most of the morning buses were delayed and this seems to continue till foggy days are here. We have advised the drivers to go slow as safety is more important.”

On the other hand, many also skipped morning walks. Prabhdeep Kaur, a housewife from Gurdev Nagar said, “I could not think of morning walk in such severe foggy conditions.”

Lakhbir Singh, a student of Punjab Agricultural University, said, “My friends and I daily go for cycling on the campus but we had to give it up due to fog and cold.”