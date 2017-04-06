Depressed, Nigerian student at LPU commits suicide in Phagwara

A student of Lovely Professional University (LPU) committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at a rented accommodation in Teachers’ Colony in the town on Thursday.

The deceased, Ahmed Blal (33), a native of Nigeria, was pursuing master’s degree in forensic science at the university. After getting information, police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

Satnampura station house officer (SHO) Bharat Masih said preliminary investigations revealed that Blal was under depression for the last few days.

“He was having problem sleeping for the last few days. Even his family stayed with him last week after coming to know that he was under depression,” the SHO said.

He said he did not go to attend his class on Thursday was alone at his residence when he ended his life.His family has been informed, the police said.