Dera chief case verdict: Ban on vehicle movement on August 24, 25

A two-day ban — on August 24 and 25 — has been imposed on vehicular movement on roads near Haryana’s Panchkula district court complex in view of a verdict in a sexual exploitation case against the Dera Sacha Sauda chief.

“The police and the administration of Panchkula have imposed a complete ban on August 24 and 25 on the movement of vehicles on five roads adjoining the court complex,” deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of Panchkula Ashok Kumar said here.

The step has been taken in view of the verdict in a case concerning Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on August 25, he added.

The special CBI court in Panchkula will pronounce the judgement in the sexual exploitation case against Rahim on August 25 and the chief of the Sirsa-headquartered sect has been asked to appear in person.

The DCP said that elaborate arrangements have been made to maintain law and order and ensure smooth flow of traffic in the area.

Roads adjoining the district court complex and the dividing road of Sectors 1 and 2 will remain closed for two the days, he said.

The dividing road of Sectors 1 and 6, the road from Old Panchkula to Tank Chowk traffic lights and Majri Chowk road under the flyover would also remain closed, the officer said. He said people have been appealed to not use these routes and cooperate with the administration.

Deputy commissioner of Panchkula Gauri Parashar Joshi has directed the managers of all government and private guest and rest houses not to make new bookings without police verification and approval of the additional deputy commissioner.

They will also make sure that the identity of the people who are already staying at these guest houses are verified by the police, she said.

The deputy commissioner said a report of the verification will be submitted to the additional deputy commissioner. Stern action would be taken against those found violating these instructions, she said.

Two control rooms have been set up in view of the possibility of any “emergent” situation, Joshi said.

Sub-divisional officer (civil) of Sirsa Bijender Singh also held a meeting with members of the peace committee and appealed to them to cooperate with the district administration in maintaining peace.

There are apprehensions that some anti-social elements could disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in the district in wake of the appearance of Singh in the CBI Court in Panchkula on August 25, he said.

“In case of any information about the anti-social elements, they (the peace committees) will immediately inform the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Sirsa,” Singh said.

SDM Fatehabad, Satbir Singh Jangu, also convened a meeting of peace committees comprising ‘sarpanch’ and ‘nambardar’ among others.

While issuing directions to constitute peace committee at the village level, he asked people not to fall prey to rumours and refrain from indulging in any illegal activities.

He also asked the ‘sarpanch’ and ‘nambardar’ to keep a vigil on the use of social media in their respective villages and immediately inform the district administration in case of its misuse.