Will appear in court despite ‘backache’, tweets Ram Rahim; appeals for peace

Dera Sacha Sauda chief and self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on Thursday took to Twitter, announcing that he will be travelling to court on August 25 “despite back pain.”

“I have always respected the law of the land. Despite pain in the back, I will be present in the court and respect law and order. I have full faith in God. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace,” he said on his verified Twitter and Facebook handles.

Within half an hour, his tweet was retweeted 7,100 times. The post was liked by 6,300 people and had over 4,000 comments. On Facebook, the post had over 1,200 shares in the same duration.

A special CBI court in Panchkula is slated to pronounce its verdict on the rape case in which Ram Rahim is an accused. In an apparent show of strength, dera followers or ‘premis’ as they call themselves, have been reaching Panchkula in droves. Around 1 lakh dera followers have converged in Panchkula, with more expected to follow suit.