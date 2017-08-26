Dera chief Ram Rahim lodged in Rohtak jail, questions raised over VIP treatment

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was on Friday evening brought to Rohtak in an army helicopter after a special CBI court convicted him for raping his follower.

The dera chief was kept in the rest house of the Police Training College (PTC) in Sunariya.

However, sources on Friday night told HT that Ram Rahim will be shifted to Rohtak’s Sunariya jail barrack. Earlier in the day, questions were raised on the “VIP treatment” given to him by keeping him in guest house at the PTC premises where he was to be kept for next three days before the court announces the quantum of his sentence.

A police official said six companies of paramilitary forces, three each of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), were deployed near the PTC centre. The area was sealed up to three kilometres in the region.

The police have also beefed up security outside the residence of political leaders, which were targeted during the Jat agitation last year.

While initial reports said the dera chief will be taken to Ambala jail, sources said the decision to bring him to Rohtak was taken as he has comparatively less number of followers in the district.

Rohtak SP Pankaj Nain said as the Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the district, no follower of the dera will be allowed to enter the city.

Meanwhile, the railways too suspended all operations to and from Rohtak railway station.

Rohtak deputy commissioner (DC) Atul Kumar and administration in the neighbouring districts have declared holiday in all schools and colleges for Saturday, in view of the volatile situation.