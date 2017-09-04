Dera chief should be punished for hurting religious sentiments of Sikhs, says Akal Takht jathedar

Dera Sacha Sauda chief and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who was excommunicated from the Sikh fold in 2007 by the-then jathedar Giani Joginder Singh Vedanti, may have more problems in store.

The Akal Takht has now decided to tighten the noose around him for hurting religious sentiments. The self-styled godman had imitated the tenth Sikh guru, Guru Gobind Singh, in 2007 leading to his excommunication.

Talking to HT, jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh said, “The case against the dera chief was registered in 2007 for offering jam-e-insaan and imitating Guru Gobind Singh. We will now discuss the case with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief and will ensure that he is punished under Section 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion of religious beliefs).”

Notably, while the-then jathedar excommunicated Ram Rahim in 2007, in 2014 he was acquitted after he tendered an apology. Talking about this, Gurbachan Singh said, “He has not got any clean chit from the Akal Takht. As per the Akal Takht hukamnama ( edict), the dera chief still stands excommunicated.” Back then, Vedanti had sought that the Akal Takht edict be annulled or withdrawn.