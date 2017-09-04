Dera chief wishes to meet family in jail, none turns up for police verification

The administration of the Sunaria jail in Rohtak has sent a letter with the names of ten family members of the rape-convict Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim Singh and the administrator of the dera to the Sirsa police for verification as he wanted to meet them. The Sirsa police have received the letter and started investigation into the matter.

While confirming this, station house officer (SHO) of Sadar police station, Dinesh Kumar said, “The names in the list include dera chief’s adopted daughter Honeypreet, mother Naseeb Kaur, son Jasmeet Singh, his daughters, Charanpreet and Amanpreet, daughter-in-law Husanpreet, his sons-in-law, Shaan-e-Meet and Rooh-e-Meet , Vipassana, the administrator and one Daan Singh.”

“The jail authority has also asked the Sirsa police to provide if these persons have any criminal background, relations and concerned details. No one from the family of Gurmeet Ram Rahim have came to the police for the verification so far,” Dinesh Kumar said.

Notably, the police on Friday issued a lookout notice for Honeypreet, a close aide of the dera chief to stop her from leaving the country. A lookout notice generally entails vigil at airports and land border posts.

Honeypreet is wanted in the investigation against key aides of the self-styled godman in an alleged conspiracy to free the dera chief after he was convicted in a 15-year-old rape case by a special CBI court in Panchkula on August 25.