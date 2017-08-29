Dera disturbance doubles veggie prices in Chandigarh

With transportation hit due to disturbance in the region ahead and after the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a rape case, vegetable prices have nearly doubled in the past few days.

However, with normalcy returning in the tricity, the prices are expected to come down in the coming days.

Both buses and trains stopped plying to and from Chandigarh as dera followers started converging on Panchkula ahead of the Friday verdict. Markets were closed after the ‘premis’ — as the followers like to call themselves — went on a rampage.

“First the markets were shut due to the disturbance,” said Paramjeet, a homemaker from Sector 20. “Now the prices of vegetables have nearly doubled. This whole episode has caused a lot of inconvenience to the common man.”

Cabbage that was being sold for Rs 12-14 per kg a week ago is now available for Rs 22-25 per kg. The price of capsicum has gone up from Rs 20-22 per kg to Rs 35-40 and spinach from Rs 10 to Rs 20. The price of brinjal has also doubled, from Rs 15 per kg to Rs 25-30.

Meanwhile, the wholesale price of tomato has gone up to Rs 60-65 per kg from Rs 40. However, the fruit prices have stabilised by now.

“Fruit prices have not been affected much,” said Digvijay Kapoor, president, Sabzi Mandi Arhtiya Association. “It was only during the two days that the borders were sealed that the prices of fruits had gone up.”