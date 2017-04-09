Dera followers’ murders: Ludhiana man ‘upset’ over picture in suspect column

Khanna police is in the dock for releasing the photograph of a resident in an advertisement along with the suspected killers of Shiv Sena Punjab president (labour wing) Durga Prasad Gupta, Dera Sacha Sauda followers Satpal and son Ramesh and senior RSS leader Jagdish Gagneja who was shot in Jalandhar.

The man said he was “mentally depressed” over seeing the advertisement portraying him as a suspect in the case.

However, police took him into custody to interrogate him, suspecting his involvement in the murder of Dera Sacha Sauda follower Satpal and son Ramesh in Jagera village on February 25. Police claimed to have got vital clues from the man.

Sources said Deepak Kumar, a resident of Billan Wali Chhapri village, told the officers he went to Lalheri road after borrowing the motorcycle of his employer. One of the suspects took a lift from him. After reaching Ratanheri railway crossing the man asked him to drop him. He came to know about the murder the next day. He said he was unaware that the man was a murder accused.The police have also seized the motorcycle.

The police had sourced the photos while scanning the CCTVs installed in the area after the killing. The police released an advertisement with pictures of suspected killers and announced a cash reward of Rs 50 lakh along with a job of sub-inspector in the Police department for information about the killers.