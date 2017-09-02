Dera Sacha Sauda chairperson Vipassana Insan issues advisory to followers; urges them to stay away from rumours, follow law and order

Dera Sacha Sauda chairperson Vipassna Insan on Saturday made an appeal to dera followers, urging them to stay away from rumours. The appeal comes after dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim was handed a 20-year jail term after being held guilty of raping two sadhvis.

“Some miscreants are spreading rumours to lead the followers astray,” Vipassna said in the appeal.

“Some anti-social elements are talking about a ‘Jail Bharo Abhiyaan’ (Call to fill up jails). Stay away from such rumours,” she said in the recorded video message.

‘No sermons at dera HQ for now

“There will be no gathering at the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters for now,” she said, further urging followers to at stay at home. “There are many rumours about anointment of a successor by guru ji. These are false,” she said.

Reaffirms faith in law

In the 55 second video message, she then goes on to reiterate faith in the country’s law and order. “All of you have to follow the law of the land,” she said.