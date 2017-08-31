Dera Sacha Sauda rioters converged on Mansa Devi Complex late evening on Aug 25, says FIR 

Even as police had claimed that situation in Panchkula was brought under control within a hour of Dera Sacha Sauda followers going on a rampage on Friday, a first information report (FIR) registered at the Mansa Devi Complex (MDC) police station reveals things had not settled down till late in the evening.

According to the FIR, a mob wielding pistols, petrol bombs and sticks gathered in the area around 8pm. Following confrontation, security forces arrested over 200 dera followers from near Sawasthik Vihar in MDC’s Sector 5 alone. They were sent to different jails.

The ‘premis’ — as the dera followers like to call themselves — had clashed with security forces and indulged in rioting and arson soon after their sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim was convicted in a rape case on Friday afternoon.

The police have registered 55 FIRs and arrested around 1,000 people since then.

Mob tried to set BoI branch on fire

Another FIR, registered at the Sector-14 police station, reveals that a mob also tried to set the Bank of India (BoI) branch in Sector 16 on fire. The branch is situated close to the arson-hit HDFC branch in the same sector.

Branch employee Piyush Bardhan in his complaint stated that the mob that burnt several buildings in Sector 16 even tried to set the BoI branch on fire with papers and chemicals around 4pm, but were unable to break open the main lock. The mob ended up damaged the cameras and AC compressors installed outside the bank besides breaking the windowpanes.

A private hospital in the same sector was also vandalised, according to an FIR on the complaint of Dr Tejinder Mohan Aggrawal of Phoenix Hospital. It stated that LED display signboard, two big halogen tubelights and toughened glass of the building were damaged by the dera followers when they were crossing the Sector 16/17 roundabout.

Entered govt building in Sec 17

Another FIR registered in Sector 14 reveals that over 200 dera followers entered the building of Haryana Renewable Energy Development Agency in Sector 17 around 4:30pm with sticks, stones, iron rods and inflammable material.

They burnt the exhibition van and solar panels and brought the glass at the main entrance to the exhibition hall, the FIR states.