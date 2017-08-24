Dera Sacha stand-off: Travelling to Punjab or Haryana? Here’s what you need to do

People travelling to Chandigarh and parts of Haryana are set to face a tough time as state-run roadways transport authorities have decided to curtail their services.

The Punjab Roadways will not be plying its buses to Sirsa, where the headquarters of Dera is based. The Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) will stop plying Haryana-bound buses on August 25 as a precautionary measure. Other changes:

*Punjab Roadways will not ply buses to Haryana from Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Muktsar and Bathinda on August 24 and 25.

* Haryana state transport buses will be stopped at Ambala, thus if travelling from Delhi to Chandigarh, avoid taking Haryana Roadways buses.

* The Haryana Roadways buses that originate from Chandigarh are plying as usual, to all destinations, including New Delhi.

* Buses originating from Chandigarh are also operating as usual.

* Buses of Himachal Pradesh road transport are plying as per schedule from Sector 43 Chandigarh .

* All flights are on, but the ticket prices have shot through the roof.

* All trains are on schedule, there are no diversions as of now.

Must carry

* Carry your identity card if going to Panchkula in case you are stopped for checking.

What all is closed

* Schools and colleges are closed in Chandigarh and Panchkula.

* All government offices, banks, corporation offices in Sector 2,4,5 and 6 in Panchkula are closed.

* Marriage palaces in Panchkula and its outskirts have been asked not to take any bookings till August 25.