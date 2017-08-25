Ram Rahim rape verdict: Dera followers resort to violence in Sirsa

Arson was witnessed in Haryana’s Sirsa after a CBI court held the Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh guilty on Friday afternoon. Earlier there was a silence in Sirsa. However, there are now reports of the dera followers vandalising some vehicles of mediaperons.

Thousand of followers including women entered inside the Dera Sacha Sauda premises, and refused to comment over the matter.

AT about 9.15am, when Dera Sacha Sauda cheif Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh left for special CBI court in Panchkula, the dera followers gathered in front of the cars and started weeping so dera chief could not visit the court.

However, the dera cheif Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh left from Sirsa in 200 vehicles using the Nejiyakhera village route and the CBI court hold him guilty in the sexual harrasment case of a sadhvi.

Heavy police force deployment have been made on the way to Dera Sacha Sauda.