Dera violence: 150 dera women arrested for murder bid, arson, rioting

The mob that went on a rampage in Panchkula after conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a rape case on Friday comprised not only men but also a large number of the Sirsa-based sect’s women followers.

Police have booked around 800 dera followers under various sections, including attempt to murder and outraging religious sentiments, of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Of these, around 150 are women.

Most of these women, who converged on the city along with an estimated 2 lakh followers ahead of the verdict, are from Haryana’s Sirsa and Kurukshetra and Punjab’s Bathinda, Patiala and Malerkotla. Mostly from villages and illiterate, a number of the women claimed they were forced to come here.

All the women were produced in a local court, which sent them to jail.

Police sources said these women were seen rioting, burning vehicles, throwing stones and even manhandling police and media persons besides entering houses. They were even challenging the security personnel while raising slogans in favour of their sect chief.

Sunita, station house officer of the women’s police station in Sector 5, Panchkula, said more than 100 women have been booked under various sections including 307 (attempt to murder), 295- A (outrage religious feelings), 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 332 (voluntarily causes hurt to public servant in discharge of his duty), 353 (criminal force against public servant in the execution of his duty), 452 (house trespass), 511(attempt to commit an offence) and 506 (criminal intimidation ) of the IPC besides relevant sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act