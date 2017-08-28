Dera violence effect: Crackdown in Punjab, weapons recovered

A large number of weapons like guns, revolvers and 52 petrol bombs have been recovered in Punjab during a crackdown following the mayhem caused by the followers of self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, an official spokesman said on Monday.

At least 133 people have been arrested for defying police orders and under other relevant sections of the IPC while 62 have been taken into preventive custody as part of the crackdown, the spokesman said.

Following the mayhem after conviction of the dera head on Friday last, the Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government had launched a crackdown on Dera centres belonging to Ram Rahim and other places.

As per the details provided by the state government, during the search operation, 52 petrol bombs, one 12 bore gun, one revolver, cartridges, 25 litre diesel, 80 lathis, axes, iron rods, two and four wheelers, among other material, were recovered.

Following the conviction of Ram Rahim, there were 28 incidents of arson, besides damage to state, central government offices or properties in seven districts of the Malwa region in Punjab.

Notably, ahead of court verdict in rape case against Dera sect head, Punjab police had got information that the Dera Sacha Sauda’s ‘naam charcha ghar’ (congregation centres) had started storing petrol, diesel and weapons.